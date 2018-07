MATI (Reuters) - At least 49 persons were killed during a devastating forest fire which broke out east of Athens on Monday, a senior fire brigade official said.

Rescuers arrive at the area where bodies were found following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Reuters witness earlier said he had seen bodies in the area, and had heard reports of several more casualties - meters away from a beach where hundreds had fled to save themselves.