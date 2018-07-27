FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 27, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in 2 hours

Greek PM says assumes political responsibility for wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday he took full political responsibility for a devastating wildfire which has killed at least 87 people and led to opposition accusations over the government’s failure to protect lives.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“I have called you here today first of all to take full political responsibility for this tragedy in front of my cabinet and the Greek people,” he told ministers.

The government will go ahead quickly with a national plan to tackle decades of building violations, he said, adding that there were indications that the cause of the fire was arson.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.