FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 30, 2018 / 7:47 AM / in an hour

Greek PM Tsipras visits wildfire-stricken town

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited the town of Mati for the first time on Monday, after a deadly wildfire broke out there last week and killed at least 91 people, state broadcaster ERT said.

FILE PHOTO: A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

Fires began last Monday in the coastal resort, which is 30 kilometers (17 miles) east of Athens. A total of 25 people are still missing and 28 bodies have yet to be identified, the fire brigade said on Sunday.

Tsipras has accepted full political responsibility for the disaster and pledged a series of changes, including a crackdown on illegal and haphazard construction that is thought to have worsened the blaze.

But he has been attacked by opposition parties for the handling of the crisis and for not appearing publicly with victims after disappearing from public view for three days until Friday evening.

The visit lasted roughly an hour and Tsipras met with fire-fighters, soldiers and local residents, ERT said.

Greeks are expected to gather outside parliament to light candles in memory of those who lost their lives later on Monday.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.