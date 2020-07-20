Spanish pharma Grifols buys plasma assets from Green Cross for $460 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Grifols is seen during the 2018 shareholders meeting in their headquarters in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Monday it agreed to buy plasma assets in North America from South Korea’s Green Cross for $460 million.

Grifols will buy a plasma fractionation plant in Canada and two purification facilities and 11 plasma collection centres in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The Barcelona-based firm will need no new financing to carry out the acquisition, it said.

Grifols is one of the world’s top producers of treatments based on human plasma.