(Reuters) - Australian veterinary clinics operator Greencross Ltd (GXL.AX) said on Monday it has received a A$5.55 a share takeover offer from an entity owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, valuing the company at A$668.6 million ($481.4 million).

The offer is at a 22 percent premium to Greencross shares’ last closing level of A$4.54.