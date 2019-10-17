Deals
October 17, 2019 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pub operator Greene King gets regulatory nod for merger with Ka-Shing's firm

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greene King Plc (GNK.L) said on Thursday the European Commission has given the go-ahead for CK Asset (1113.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory’s richest man Li Ka-Shing, to acquire the British pubs operator.

The offer by CK Asset, whose founder ranks among Asia’s best-known entrepreneurs, valued the brewer of Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale at 4.6 billion pounds ($5.92 billion) as CK aims to boost its UK presence.

The merger is expected to close on Oct. 30.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below