Biodiesel firm Greenergy no longer suspect in UK investigation

(This December 11 story corrects erroneous sourcing in headline, clarifies that probe of biodiesel trading at firm continues, paragraph 1)

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has told road fuel supplier Greenergy that it and its employees are no longer suspects in an investigation into biodiesel trading at the firm, the company said on Wednesday.

In May, the SFO said that searches had been conducted at five sites across Britain and additional sites in the Netherlands and Belgium and that four individuals had been arrested and released without charge.

“The SFO has informed the company and our employees that they are no longer suspects in an ongoing investigation,” Greenergy said in a statement.

“We are cooperating fully with the SFO during its investigation, providing extensive data and visibility of our biodiesel business.”

Greenergy is majority-owned by private equity company Brookfield Business Partners.