Investigation into biodiesel firm Greenergy dropped: UK fraud office

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a probe into biodiesel trading at road fuel supplier Greenergy, the company said on Wednesday.

In May, the SFO said that searches had been conducted at five sites across Britain and additional sites in the Netherlands and Belgium and that four individuals had been arrested and released without charge.

“The SFO has informed the company and our employees that they are no longer suspects in an ongoing investigation,” Greenergy said in a statement.

“We are cooperating fully with the SFO during its investigation, providing extensive data and visibility of our biodiesel business.”

Greenergy is majority-owned by private equity company Brookfield Business Partners.