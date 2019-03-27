Macquarie's Green Investment Group to buy U.S. solar and energy unit

LONDON (Reuters) - Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy the solar and energy storage unit of Tradewind Energy, a subsidiary of Enel Green Power North America.

The unit, which has been named Savion, has a portfolio of 6 gigawatts of solar and energy storage development projects.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of the year, subject to regulatory approval. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The Green Investment Group was acquired by Macquarie Group in 2017 from the UK government. It invests in green infrastructure projects.