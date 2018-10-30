FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 30, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greenland minister says China oil majors could be interested in island's onshore blocks

1 Min Read

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. Picture taken April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese oil majors CNPC and CNOOC have expressed interest in bidding for onshore oil and gas blocks in Greenland, the island’s deputy energy minister said on Tuesday.

“They were very interested and have asked for follow-up meetings with technical people,” deputy industry and energy minister Jorn Skov Nielsen told Reuters during an event at the Danish Embassy in Beijing.

Greenland will invite bids for onshore oil and gas blocks in the Disko Bay area and Nuussuaq Peninsula in 2021, the minister said.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Meng Meng; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.