Greenland minister says China oil majors could be interested in island's onshore blocks

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. Picture taken April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese oil majors CNPC and CNOOC have expressed interest in bidding for onshore oil and gas blocks in Greenland, the island’s deputy energy minister said on Tuesday.

“They were very interested and have asked for follow-up meetings with technical people,” deputy industry and energy minister Jorn Skov Nielsen told Reuters during an event at the Danish Embassy in Beijing.

Greenland will invite bids for onshore oil and gas blocks in the Disko Bay area and Nuussuaq Peninsula in 2021, the minister said.