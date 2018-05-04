FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Greenland PM Kim Kielsen to stay as PM following coalition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greenland Prime Minister Kim Kielsen today announced he has agreed to lead a government coalition containing his Siumut party and three others Partii Naleraq, Atassut and Nunatta Qitornai.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Kim Kielsen stands in his office with a giant photograph of a sea eagle in Nuke, Greenland, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

The island, with just over 40,000 eligible voters, went to the polls on April 24th, with a major subject in the election being a long term goal of independence from Denmark.

Kielsen’s Siumut party won 27 percent of the vote, down from 34 percent four years ago.

The second and third biggest parties, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) and Demokraterne, were left out of the coalition.

Greenland, a part of the Kingdom of Denmark but with self-rule since 2009, relies on fishing and annual grants from Denmark.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Peter Graff

