COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Greenland’s parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Kim Kielsen holds an oil-bearing rock from Greenland in Nuke, Greenland, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.