FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Child, three adults feared dead in flooded Greenland village
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 21, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 2 months ago

Child, three adults feared dead in flooded Greenland village

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Three adults and a child are presumed dead after waves swamped a remote coastal village in northwestern Greenland over the weekend, police said.

A rockslide into the sea triggered the waves that hit the small island community of Nuugaatsiaq late on Saturday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.

Emergency crews were still searching, but the police said they now assumed "the four missing people from Nuugaatsiaq all died in connection with the flooding," the force said on Wednesday.

Flags would fly at half mast on ships and official buildings across the territory, the Danish justice ministry said. Greenland is part of Denmark with self-government over domestic affairs.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.