Australia's Greenland Minerals says uranium of no 'great' importance amid project uncertainty

(Reuters) - Australia’s Greenland Minerals said on Friday uranium was of no “great” importance to its rare earth mining project in Greenland, as it seeks to assuage concerns in the face of opposition from the Arctic island’s newly formed government.

Doubts have risen over the future of the Kvanefjeld project as the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party pledged on Wednesday its opposition after winning a parliamentary election with more than a third of the votes.

Greenland Minerals said it would engage in talks with the new government over the project, helping its shares recover from their worst day on record in the previous session.

Drawing attention to IA’s “anti-uranium” stance, Greenland Minerals said the metal was not of great economic significance to the project, which is focused on the production of rare earth elements.

However, revenues from uranium, along with those from other byproducts, would aid in reducing rare earth production costs, it added.

The Australian explorer, which has been operating in Greenland since 2007, holds the licence for the project and gained preliminary approval for it last year.

It has already spent more than $100 million preparing the mine and has proven processing technology through its Chinese partner Shenghe Resources.

International mining companies have been pushing for rights to exploit the rare earth deposits in Greenland, which the U.S. Geological Survey says are the world’s biggest undeveloped deposits.

Shares of Greenland Minerals were trading 23.6% higher by 0056 GMT, recovering from the previous day’s slump.

On Thursday, the stock tanked more than 44% in its worst day before trade was halted for an update on the election results.