Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Greenland: USGS

(Reuters) - A powerful quake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the eastern coast of Greenland on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.1, struck at 0149 GMT. Its epicenter was in a remote area 253 miles (407 km) east of Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland.

It was strong enough to cause local waves in the Greenland Sea but was not expected to cause a tsunami in more populated areas, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.