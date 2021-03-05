Breakingviews - Scandal and sunlight will end trade finance party

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The supply chain finance party is coming to a messy end. Greensill Capital’s collapse has once again highlighted the hidden risks in the $1.3 trillion business of helping big companies channel payments to their suppliers. The combination of scandal and sunlight should produce a smaller, more boring industry.

The apparently humdrum practice of using borrowed money to pay suppliers keeps cropping up in corporate failures. The collapses of Spanish infrastructure group Abengoa in 2016, UK contractor Carillion in 2018 and United Arab Emirates hospital operator NMC Health last year all involved an overreliance on funding backed by invoices, or hidden use of it.

Now a pioneer in providing supply chain finance is itself on the verge of ruin. Former banker Lex Greensill’s eponymous company grew quickly to become a key player in the market, arranging $143 billion of financing in 2019. It secured the backing of Japanese technology investor SoftBank and hired former British Prime Minister David Cameron as an adviser. This week, however, it was pushed to the brink of insolvency after Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of funds that included assets originated by Greensill.

The Greensill saga has revealed how far supply-chain finance has strayed from its stodgy roots. The business of lending against invoices which have not yet been paid is as old as banking itself. More recently big companies have inverted the practice, using their borrowing clout to stretch out payments to suppliers. So, a carmaker might ask a bank or investor to pay its supply chain earlier than usual, at a slight discount to the value of the invoice. The lender then claims the full amount from the carmaker, usually at a much later date, and pockets the difference. Suppliers get early payment, while the buyer of goods conserves cash. It also gets to report the liability as a trade payable, lowering its official debt figures.

Greensill arranged plenty of such deals for blue-chip clients like telecommunication group Vodafone and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. Rather than keep the loans on its balance sheet, however, it packaged many of them up into securitised bonds and sold them to third-party funds, such as those operated by Credit Suisse and Swiss asset manager GAM.

The Australian-born financier pushed the model to its limits. For starters, Greensill offered its services to riskier companies. Clients included NMC Health and UK rent-to-own firm BrightHouse, which both collapsed in 2020. The company arranged financing for cash-burning startups in SoftBank’s Vision Fund, like Indian hotel chain Oyo. And it was a large supplier of credit to industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Credit Suisse’s decision to freeze its Greensill-linked funds this week was partly because of concerns about their exposure to Gupta’s opaque steel empire.

Greensill also sometimes used far more exotic structures than standard invoice finance. One deal, which went into a GAM fund that was liquidated in 2018, included securities backed by lease payments on aircraft operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle. In another loan, involving coal miner Bluestone Resources, Greensill took equity warrants as payment, which it held on its own balance sheet.

To help reassure risk-averse fund investors, the assets were usually insured against default losses. But when insurers last year started to fret about the quality of creditors, particularly in relation to Greensill’s Gupta exposure, they refused to extend their coverage. That’s another reason why Credit Suisse froze its funds.

Rivals in the supply-chain finance industry argue that Greensill is an outlier. Big banks like Citigroup can use their own balance sheets to finance payments, rather than relying on flighty external investors.

Yet Greensill’s collapse will still hurt. For one, it highlights the risks to companies of depending heavily on finance linked to their supply chains. Greensill’s customers will now have to scramble to find funding elsewhere. Some may even collapse, the group’s lawyers argued this week, putting as many as 50,000 jobs at risk. While banks may have a greater capacity to roll over credit, they have little incentive to do so when a company gets into serious trouble, as Carillion discovered.

One silver lining of the saga is that it may lead to changes in the way supply chain finance is accounted for. Analysts at rating agencies like Fitch Ratings have argued that supplier credit should be reported as debt rather than included in trade payables. That would give a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health. Such a change would also give companies less incentive to use invoice financing, which can sometimes be more expensive than borrowing in short-term debt markets. Accounting bodies have historically resisted the change, however.

But even if official accounts don’t change, shareholders, creditors, auditors and directors are bound to start demanding much greater disclosure from companies about their dependence on supply chain funding. The more the practice is exposed to sunlight, the less appetite companies will have to run up large, debt-like obligations. Trade finance will survive Greensill’s collapse, but in a duller and diminished form.