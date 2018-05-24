FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018

Fintech GreenSky's IPO priced at top end of target range

(Reuters) - Online lending platform GreenSky’s (GSKY.O) initial public offering was priced at the higher end of its target range on Thursday, in another sign of investor enthusiasm for financial technology stocks.

The Atlanta-based company’s IPO was priced at $23 per share. It had set a price range of $21 to $23 per share for 34.1 million Class A common shares, and sold 38 million shares.

The IPO raised $874 million.

In another fintech IPO earlier this week, U.S. payments processor EVO Payments’ (EVOP.O) offering was priced at the upper end of its target range.

    GreenSky, a portal for consumers to access home improvement loans, is considered one of the most attractive fintech names in America.

    While many technology-driven online lenders such as LendingClub (LC.N) and OnDeck Capital (ONDK.N) have struggled, weighed down by concerns over underwriting standards and access to funding with which to lend, GreenSky avoids these perils by being a conduit to banks and other specialty lenders.

    It also has a captive audience, providing its services at the point of sale, such as hardware stores.

    Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the main underwriting banks on GreenSky’s IPO.

