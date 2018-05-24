GreenSky's IPO priced at top end of target range

(Reuters) - Online lending platform GreenSky’s (GSKY.O) initial public offering was priced at the higher end of its targeted range on Thursday, in the latest sign of Wall Street enthusiasm for financial technology companies.

GreenSky, a portal for consumers to access home improvement loans, is considered one of the most attractive fintech names in America.

It is also the second fintech company this week after payments processor EVO Payments (EVOP.O) to see its IPO priced at the upper end of the expected range.

While many technology-driven online lenders such as LendingClub (LC.N) and OnDeck Capital (ONDK.N) have struggled to grow their loan portfolios, weighed down by concerns over underwriting standards and access to funding, GreenSky avoids these perils by being a conduit to banks and other specialty lenders.

The company had 1.7 million customers as of March 31, and has helped finance over $12 billion in loans with its bank partners which include SunTrust (STI.N), Regions Financial (RF.N), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and Synovus Financial (SNV.N).

GreenSky provides its services at the point of sale, which helps attract more customers and increase sales volume. It counts Home Depot (HD.N) as its biggest merchant.

In 2016, the company began expanding into elective healthcare to target creditworthy consumers who make large purchases. Elective healthcare includes clinics providing cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries, reproductive medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine.

GreenSky’s 2017 revenue jumped 23.5 percent year-over-year to $325.9 million, while profit rose 11.4 percent to $138.7 million as transaction volumes surged 31 percent.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the main underwriting banks on GreenSky’s IPO.