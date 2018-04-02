FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 4:54 PM / in a day

GreenSky confidentially files for IPO: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fintech company GreenSky LLC has confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could come as soon as this summer and the online lending platform operator could seek to raise $1 billion at a valuation of roughly $5 billion, according to the WSJ report.

Atlanta-based GreenSky may even opt for a private share sale instead of a listing, as there is no guarantee the firm will proceed with an IPO, WSJ reported.

GreenSky could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

