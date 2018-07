(Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value, said on Tuesday it would buy Greystone Capital Management Inc for C$792 million ($603.20 million).

FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Shareholders of Greystone will receive 30 percent of the net purchase price in TD shares with the remaining to be paid in cash, the company said.

Greystone is a privately owned, Canadian institutional investment manager.