Grieg Seafood may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms

OSLO (Reuters) - Fish farmer Grieg Seafood (GSFO.OL) is considering whether to sell its operations in the waters off Britain’s Isle of Skye in order to better concentrate the company’s resources and operations, it said on Wednesday.

Grieg has two operating units in Norway and one in western Canada, as well as a joint unit handling operations in Shetland and Skye.

“We see that the synergy between our farming areas on Shetland and Skye (is) low,” Chief Executive Andreas Kvame said in a statement while announcing the review.

The company did not provide a breakdown for revenue or output from Skye.