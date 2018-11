(Reuters) - UK’s Grainger Plc (GRI.L) said it would acquire Grip REIT plc for 396 million pounds ($514.6 million) to expand in the private-rented sector.

The residential landlord said the deal would be funded by a 346.7 million pounds rights issue.

Grainger also said its adjusted earnings rose 26 percent to 94 million pounds in the year ended Sept. 30.