Yum sues Grubhub for violating delivery deal

FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of fried chicken is seen in this picture illustration taken April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) filed a lawsuit against Grubhub Inc (GRUB.N) on Thursday for allegedly violating terms of its food delivery partnership, a day after Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) agreed to buy the company for $7.3 billion.

Yum invested in Grubhub in 2018 to facilitate food delivery from thousands of KFC and Taco Bell restaurants across the United States.

On June 8, Grubhub wrote to Yum’s franchisees about imposing a new pricing structure, the court filing said.