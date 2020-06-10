Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

(Reuters) - European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy Grubhub Inc (GRUB.N) in an all-stock deal.
Grubhub was also approached by ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) in May for an all-stock deal.
Uber, however, is now close to exiting the deal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Experts say consolidation is long overdue in the food-delivery space, where demand is surging, especially as many people stay-at-home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Toby Sterling; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.