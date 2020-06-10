Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

(Reuters) - European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy Grubhub Inc (GRUB.N) in an all-stock deal.

Grubhub was also approached by ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) in May for an all-stock deal.

Uber, however, is now close to exiting the deal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Experts say consolidation is long overdue in the food-delivery space, where demand is surging, especially as many people stay-at-home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.