FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

(Reuters) - European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) on Wednesday announced a $7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc (GRUB.N) and create the world’s biggest food delivery company outside of China.

The all-stock deal will give Grubhub shareholders 30% of the combined company, according to the announcement.