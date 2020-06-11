Just Eat Takeaway dip again after $7.3 billion U.S. Grubhub buy

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s (TKWY.AS) proposed $7.3 billion all-share acquisition of U.S. peer Grubhub Inc (GRUB.N) was met with investor scepticism, sending its shares down 2.5% to 83.26 euros at the start of trade on Thursday.

Just Eat Takeaway shares had closed more than 13% lower at 85.5 euros in Amsterdam on Wednesday, after it disclosed in the late afternoon it was in talks with Grubhub. A proposed deal was announced after the close of trade in New York.