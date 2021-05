FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville//File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch food ordering and delivery company, on Wednesday published the prospectus for its proposed $7 billion takeover of U.S. peer GrubHub.

Takeaway shareholders approved the deal in October while GrubHub shareholders are due to meet to vote on the offer on June 10, Takeaway said in a statement.