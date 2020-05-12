Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc (GRUB.N), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Shares of GrubHub jumped about 25% at $58.44, while those of Uber were up 4%.

GrubHub’s market capitalization stood at about $4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly $55 billion, as per Monday’s close, according to Refinitiv data.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uber proposed an all-stock deal with GrubHub. (on.wsj.com/2SYaja1)

Ride-hailing company Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub declined to comment.

Global lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus have been a silver lining amid the health crisis for Uber’s loss-making food delivery unit, with many new customers and restaurants signing up for the service as eateries were shut.

Uber’s revenue from restaurant food deliveries rose by more than 50% to $819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first quarter.