GrubHub profit misses on higher spending to fend off competition

(Reuters) - GrubHub Inc’s quarterly profit missed analyst estimates on Tuesday, hit by soaring costs as the online food delivery company faces off against rivals Uber Eats and DoorDash, sending its stock down 6.6%.

GrubHub has acquired more than a half-dozen companies since its stock market debut in April 2014 and has been spending aggressively to fend off competition.

In the second quarter, the company continued splurging money on marketing initiatives. Total costs and expenses rose 55.3% to $318.9 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $1.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $30.1 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share against analysts’ estimates of 30 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue, however, rose 36% to $325.1 million, beating analysts’ expectation of $318.8 million.