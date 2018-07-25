GrubHub tops estimates as more customers order online, stock hits record

(Reuters) - GrubHub Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the online food delivery company lured more customers to its platform.

GrubHub shares jumped nearly 13 percent to a record high of $122.91 in early trading after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations.

GrubHub’s active diners - the number of unique customer accounts from which an order has been placed - surged 70 percent to 15.58 million in the second quarter ended June 30, edging past analysts’ average estimate of 15.54 million diners, according to research firm FactSet.

While GrubHub faces competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Restaurants and Uber’s [UBER.UL] Uber Eats, the Chicago-based company has stayed ahead of the curve by making a string of acquisitions.

On Wednesday, the company said it will buy mobile ordering and payments platform LevelUp for $390 million, to offer more analytical tools to restaurant clients such as KFC, Taco Bell and Roti.

Over the past year, GrubHub has acquired Foodler Inc, OrderUp and Yelp’s Eat24. The company also received a $200 million investment from KFC and Taco Bell owner Yum Brands in February.

GrubHub expects third-quarter revenue of between $232 million and $240 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $230.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to common stockholders more than doubled to $30.1 million or 33 cents per share in the second quarter. Excluding one-time items, GrubHub earned 50 cents per share, above analysts’ estimates of 41 cents.

Revenue rose about 51 percent to $239.7 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $233 million.