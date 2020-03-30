PKN ready to offer concessions after EU warning on Lotos bid: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) is ready to offer concessions on its plan to buy rival Lotos (LTSP.WA) once EU competition regulators set out their concerns about the deal in the coming days, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

State-run PKN, which wants to buy at least 53% of Lotos, is likely to get a statement of objections from the European Commission as early as this week, the sources said.

The EU competition enforcer typically uses the statement of objections to list specific areas where mergers could result in higher prices or put pressure on rivals, which can spur the company making the takeover bid to offer concessions.

The Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in August last year, saying the deal might lead to higher prices and restrict competition.

The Commission declined to comment while PKN was not immediately available for comment. PKN Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek told a video conference that the Lotos deal was on track.

“It is necessary in this tough time. For the Polish economy and for the European one it is the only direction,” he said and urged the EU competition watchdog to liberalise its approach to mergers that strengthen the economy.

PKN and Lotos own the only two refineries in Poland. PKN is also present in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia. The deal has triggered concerns from Rival BP Plc (BP.L), with 565 petrol stations in Poland versus PKN’s 1,784 and Lotos’ 496. The Polish government holds a 53.19% stake in Lotos.

News agency PAP was the first to report on the EU document. It cited an unnamed Commission source expressing concerns that the takeover would undermine competition in the Polish retail and wholesale fuel market.