Poland wants to increase stake in oil refiner PKN

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland would like to increase its stake in oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA as a result of the company's merger with rival Lotos, a deputy state assets minister said on Friday.
“Poland’s treasury holds only a 27% stake in PKN Orlen ... as a result of the (Lotos) transaction we would like significantly increase the treasury’s share in the combined group,” said Deputy State Assets Minister Zbigniew Gryglas.
The state currently holds a 53.19% stake in Lotos.
Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by David Goodman
