Poland wants to increase stake in oil refiner PKN

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland would like to increase its stake in oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA as a result of the company's merger with rival Lotos, a deputy state assets minister said on Friday.

“Poland’s treasury holds only a 27% stake in PKN Orlen ... as a result of the (Lotos) transaction we would like significantly increase the treasury’s share in the combined group,” said Deputy State Assets Minister Zbigniew Gryglas.

The state currently holds a 53.19% stake in Lotos.