FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Grupo Argos second-quarter net profit slides 41.6 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 15, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

Colombia's Grupo Argos second-quarter net profit slides 41.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian holding company Grupo Argos ARG.CN reported that second-quarter net profit slid 41.6 percent to $72.1 million (215.4 billion pesos) from a year earlier.

Despite the sharp fall, Grupo Argos, whose subsidiaries include cement maker Cementos Argos CCB.CN, said in a statement to the financial regulator late on Monday that there are reasons for optimism.

“This quarter showed a positive change in the cement business in Colombia, whose shipments increased 7 percent, which allows us to be optimistic about the development we expect in the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Jorge Mario Velasquez said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were down 0.8 percent between April and June to 873 billion pesos. Consolidated income was up 5.3 percent to 3.5 trillion pesos.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.