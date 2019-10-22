Pemex awards Carso-led consortium contract worth over $300 million

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Carso said in a statement on Tuesday a consortium led by one of its subsidiaries was awarded a contract to design and build two marine platforms for the production and exploration arm of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The contract for the platforms off the state of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico was valued at 2.418 billion pesos ($126.63 million) plus $191.7 million, said Carso, an infrastructure firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.