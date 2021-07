FILE PHOTO: The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mining giant Grupo Mexico, one of the world’s largest copper producers, reported Tuesday that its net profit rose 67% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year to $1.027 billion.

Grupo Mexico reported $3.914 billion dollars in total revenue, 63% more than those reported between April and June 2020.