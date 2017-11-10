Grupo Mexico raises nearly $1 billion in rail unit IPO: sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico on Thursday priced an initial public offering of its rail unit at 31.50 pesos per share, two sources said, raising around 19 billion pesos ($998 million).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

GMexico Transportes priced at the bottom of a 31.50 pesos to 39 pesos per share range, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, requesting anonymity.

The company sold 603 million shares, including overallotment, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

In 2016, GMexico Transportes had sales of $1.77 billion.

The IPO will help to fund the purchase of Florida East Coast Railway, an asset it snapped up in March for $2.1 billion, according to the document seen by Reuters late on Monday.