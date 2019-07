FILE PHOTO: The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) on Tuesday reported net profit of $490.9 million for the second quarter, up 21.9% from the same period last year.

The company generated $2.7 billion in revenue during the three month period.