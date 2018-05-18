FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Goldman-backed GS Acquisition files for IPO of up to $600 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blank-check company GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, which is sponsored by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), filed on Friday for an initial public offering of up to $600 million.

The company plans to offer 60 million units at a price of $10 per unit. (bit.ly/2IsODzU)

A blank check company is set up to pursue a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

    GS Acquisition, backed by Goldman Sachs affiliate GSA DC Sponsor I LLC, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

    Goldman Sachs & Co is serving as the book-running manager and Deutsche Bank Securities as co-manager.

    Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

