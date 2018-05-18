Goldman-backed GS Acquisition files for IPO of up to $600 million

(Reuters) - Blank-check company GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, which is sponsored by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), filed on Friday for an initial public offering of up to $600 million.

The company plans to offer 60 million units at a price of $10 per unit. (bit.ly/2IsODzU)

A blank check company is set up to pursue a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

GS Acquisition, backed by Goldman Sachs affiliate GSA DC Sponsor I LLC, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs & Co is serving as the book-running manager and Deutsche Bank Securities as co-manager.