Australia's GSFM buys 49% stake in boutique fund manager from NAB unit

(Reuters) - Australian wealth manager GSFM on Friday said it had bought a 49% stake in boutique fund manager Redpoint Investment Management from National Australia Bank-owned (NAB.AX) MLC Asset Management, for an undisclosed amount.

GSFM, which is owned by Canada’s CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO), said the combined firms would manage more than A$17 billion ($11.61 billion) in assets.

“GSFM’s acquisition of a 49% equity stake in the business will allow the Redpoint team to focus on investment management, while also introducing our funds to a wider audience,” Redpoint CEO Max Cappetta said.

The deal will also see Redpoint co-founder Ganesh Suntharam replacing fellow founder Eric Smith as chief investment officer.