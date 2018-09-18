GSK grabs new drug development head from Boehringer

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has hired Chris Corsico from German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to fill the new role of senior vice-president development as the company reshapes its research strategy, a spokesman for the British group said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo. March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

Corsico, currently chief medical officer at Boehringer, will start at GSK on January 1, reporting to research head Hal Barron.

Barron himself joined GSK at the start of 2018 in a key appointment for new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, whose top priority is to improve research productivity in pharmaceuticals.