GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada
October 13, 2017 / 6:03 PM / in 8 days

GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline’s key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.

Shingrix, the British pharma company’s shingles vaccine for people aged 50 years or older, was unanimously recommended for approval by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel last week.

Older people are most at risk of an outbreak of shingles, a painful, often debilitating blistering rash.

Shingles is the result of reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and remains latent in those who have had that disease.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
