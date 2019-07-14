GSK in talks to name HSBC's Symonds as its next chairman: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) is in talks to name HSBC’s deputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Symonds' appointment still needs to be finalised and is subject to approval from banking regulators, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2jSPkal.

In January, the company said Chairman Philip Hampton would step down after more than three and a half years in the role.

Citing people familiar with the talks, Bloomberg said the appointment could happen in the coming weeks.

GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.