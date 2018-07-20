GlaxoSmithKline considers break-up of the group: FT

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) is considering a break-up of the group after investors pressed the company’s board to spin off its consumer division, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

GSK Chairman Philip Hampton has been in discussions with the group's biggest shareholders about the creation of a standalone pharma and vaccines company in the medium term, the FT reported, citing sources. on.ft.com/2mwBuYT

GSK did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.