GSK recalls popular heartburn medicine Zantac : U.K. medicines watchdog

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc is recalling its heartburn medicine Zantac as a “precautionary measure” due to a probable cancer-causing impurity in the drug, Britain’s medicines watchdog said on Tuesday.

GSK is recalling all unexpired stock of Zantac, also sold generically as ranitidine, from pharmacies as a precaution due to possible contamination with an impurity NDMA, which has genotoxic and carcinogenic potential, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.