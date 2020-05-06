Deals
May 6, 2020 / 12:22 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

GSK declines to comment on report it is selling $3.4 billion stake in Hindustan Unilever

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by IFR, saying the British drugmaker was selling a block of shares in Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) worth $3.4 billion on the open market.

In December 2018 GSK agreed to sell malted drink brand Horlicks and other nutrition brands to Unilever (ULVR.L) for $3.8 billion. At the time it accepted as partial payment a stake in a planned joint venture between GSK’s Indian business - whose main product is Horlicks - and Unilever’s Indian unit Hindustan Unilever.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below