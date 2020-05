FILE PHOTO: General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Thursday it agreed to sell its entire stake in Unilever's (ULVR.L) Indian business (HLL.NS) for about 254.8 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) on the open market, cashing in late from the sale of the Horlicks brand. (reut.rs/3fvie8r)