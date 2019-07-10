Health News
GSK's Dovato meets primary goal in late-stage HIV study

(Reuters) - British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday said its two-drug HIV regimen Dovato was successful in suppressing the AIDS-causing virus in patients for 48 weeks at similar levels as the patients’ previous three-drug treatment.

The company’s HIV drugs division ViiV said the late stage study evaluated the effectiveness of Dovato, a combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine, in adults who switched to the regimen from at least a triple combination TAF-containing treatment.

Pfizer Inc and Shionogi & Co Ltd have small stakes in ViiV.

