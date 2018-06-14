GSK's two-drug HIV treatment meets main goal in late stage studies

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its two-drug treatment for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, met its main goal in late stage studies.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

The studies were designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the two-drug combination.

The safety results for the new HIV treatment, which combines drugs dolutegravir and lamivudine, were consistent with the product labelling for the medicines, GSK’s majority owned ViiV Healthcare said.

