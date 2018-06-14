FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
June 14, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

GSK's two-drug HIV treatment meets main goal in late stage studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its two-drug treatment for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, met its main goal in late stage studies.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

The studies were designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the two-drug combination.

The safety results for the new HIV treatment, which combines drugs dolutegravir and lamivudine, were consistent with the product labelling for the medicines, GSK’s majority owned ViiV Healthcare said.

(Removes incorrect reference to aim of the study in paragraph 2, corrects drug to lamivudine not rilpivirine and removes reference to once-daily tablet in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.