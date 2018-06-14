FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

GSK's two-drug HIV treatment meets main goal in late stage studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its two-drug treatment for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, met its main goal in late stage studies.

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

The studies were designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the two-drug combination, which is aimed at lessening the side effect of current treatments that combine three or four medicines.

The safety results for the new HIV treatment, a fixed-dose once-daily tablet that combines two previously approved drugs, dolutegravir and rilpivirine, were consistent with the product labeling for the medicines, GSK’s majority owned ViiV Healthcare said.

